Market Drayton care home residents get singing and dancing

Eve Whitmore of the Kiddleydivey music company regularly visits the Woodcroft care home in Market Drayton to use music as a therapeutic tool.

She visited recently for BBC Music Day to get residents singing, dancing and playing with bubbles.

She said: "It was a great day. The residents of Woodcroft had brilliant fun.

"One of the relatives who was visiting commented how great it was to see them all so full of enthusiasm and joy. We used the bubbles as a stimulus and then exercised to music with the hoops. We also used lots of percussion instruments to make a right old racket."

Kelly Lowry, the home's manager, said: "The residents absolutely love Eve. She's been coming in for a number of years, she gets all the residents engaged – moving, singing, dancing.

"They absolutely loved it. We have residents who struggle to engage with people but Eve gets them all involved.

"It's really, really lovely."