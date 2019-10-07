Becky Hill to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The announcement coincides with the release of the 25-year-old's debut album Get to Know, featuring hit songs Afterglow, Piece of Me, Wish You Well, I Could Get Used To This, Back and Forth and more.

Speaking about the release, Hill said: ‘‘Get To Know is a collection of all the works I have written and featured on, plus four brand new songs that gives you a taste of the music I love to make.

"Starting from the age of 19 all the way up to 25, this mini-album gives an overall look at my career so far and a hint of where my career is heading."

The singer/songwriter first rose to fame after auditioning for the first season of The Voice UK.

In 2014 she became the first The Voice UK contestant to score a UK number one when the song, Gecko (Overdrive with Oliver Heldens topped the UK Singles Chart.

Becky Hill will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 3.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

