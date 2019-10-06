Kano, Birmingham Town Hall - review

Still enthralled by his recently released album, entitled ‘Trouble’, the packed out audience were ready for an incredible evening at the Town Hall full of booming basslines, melodic piano solos and extreme brass brilliance.

This year Kano’s sold out tour, which shares the same name as his latest album, is accompanied by an energetic orchestral band comprised of a mini brass section, pianist, drummer, guitarists and a live choir - all doing their utmost to put on an incredible performance with every gospel-esque note.

With the stage bursting at the seams with talent and a gorgeously simple lighting set-up in effect, everything was ready for ‘KA’ to lift the roof off the city centre building with his signature feel good grimey classics.

For anyone who has already had the honour of witnessing a Kano performance live before, there was never any fear of him disappointing.

Possessing an anthemic discography dating back to the early 00’s allowed the former NASTY CREW member to dip in and out of his hotly-acclaimed latest studio release, while bringing back far earlier hits that every one of his longstanding fans in attendance could enjoy.

Kano performs in Birmingham. Pic: James Stride

With a jumping crowd and an impressive set of musical magicians on stage, Kano wheeled out some of the biggest releases from his storied career, and many from his seminal 2016 album Made in the Manor.

Having followed up on his incredible work with another awe-inspiring, thought provoking album, he worked in instant classics such as Trouble, Class of Deja and the hilariously serious SYM.

Each and every beat, bar and brilliant metaphor was received with rapturous applause and undying admiration and, as such, the vibe felt throughout the crowd was one of unquestionable love and creative respect.

The aforementioned album, Made in the Manor, stands as one of the UK scene's greatest bodies of work and as a fan of the music it is always an honour to hear tracks like 3 Wheels Up, T Shirt Weather in the Manor and A Roadman’s Hymn live in the flesh.

Each track is a classic in its own right and when performed together accompanied by a live band, there is a level of elevation that adds to the momentous feeling experienced when one is lucky enough to be in the room.

It was a beautiful sight to behold a room full of passionate, positive people who have come together to express their collective love for one of the scene's forefathers, bearers of the shield and a great defender of the defenceless.

By James Stride