David Gray to bring White Ladder anniversary tour to Birmingham

The tour coincides with the release of the remastered edition of White Ladder on February 14, featuring unreleased rarities and B-sides.

White Ladder will be performed by the multi-platinum, multi-Brit and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter with all the original band members and with all the original equipment to recreate the record in its entirety, plus a set of the greatest hits.

Talking about the announcement, 51-year-old Gray said: "It’s the 20th anniversary of White Ladder, a unique record with its own remarkable history.

"Jammed full with big, open hearted songs and flooded with a raw emotional energy. It’s an album that came from nowhere to steal the hearts of millions all over the world, completely transforming my life in the process.

"Twenty years on and it feels like White Ladder is just as alive for people now as it was back then - so to celebrate this milestone, I will be releasing a special anniversary version of the album and assembling all the original band members with all the original equipment, in order to take White Ladder out on the road and recreate the record in its entirety."

The album featured hits such as Babylon, Please Forgive Me and Sail Away.

David Gray will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 28.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 11.

