Chase Atlantic bring live show to Birmingham's O2 Institute - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night Australian alt-pop trio Chase Atlantic brought their energetic live show to Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

The group treated fans to renditions of hit songs such as ANGELS, Friends, STUCKINMYBRAIN, LUST and Okay.

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

The group - made up of Mitchel Cave, Christian Anthony and Clinton Cave - formed and release their first E.P, Dalliance, in 2014.

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

They released their debut self-titled album in 2017, followed by Phases this year.

Chase Atlantic. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Before forming Chase Atlantic, Christian and Mitchel were in a boy band called What About Tonight. They formed the band to audition for season four of The X Factor Australia.

