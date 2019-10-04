Advertising
Chase Atlantic bring live show to Birmingham's O2 Institute - in pictures
Last night Australian alt-pop trio Chase Atlantic brought their energetic live show to Birmingham's O2 Institute.
The group treated fans to renditions of hit songs such as ANGELS, Friends, STUCKINMYBRAIN, LUST and Okay.
The group - made up of Mitchel Cave, Christian Anthony and Clinton Cave - formed and release their first E.P, Dalliance, in 2014.
They released their debut self-titled album in 2017, followed by Phases this year.
Before forming Chase Atlantic, Christian and Mitchel were in a boy band called What About Tonight. They formed the band to audition for season four of The X Factor Australia.
