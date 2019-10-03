Thy Art Is Murder to play Birmingham

The tour comes in support of the quintet's new album, Human Target, released earlier this year.

Formed in 2006, the group is best known for songs such as Reign of Darkness, Make America Hate Again, The Purest Strain of Hate, Puppet Master, Death Squad Anthem and more.

They released their debut album, The Adversary, in 2010, supporting the release by supporting Canadian deathcore band Despised Icon on their Farewell Tour.

In 2013 the band was nominated for a Metal Hammer Golden God Award for Best New Band.

Thy Art Is Murder will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on January 31.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.