Supergrass to play Birmingham show

The tour coincides with the release of career-spanning release Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008, which also marks the 25th anniversary of their debut album, I Should Coco.

Formed in 1993, the Oxford rockers are best known for songs such as All Right, Caught by the Fuzz, Sun Hits the Sky, Pumping On Your Stereo, Mansize Rooster and more.

Made up of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes, the group has released six studio albums.

The band initially split in 2010, but reformed this year initially to play Pilton Party.

Supergrass will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on March 3.

