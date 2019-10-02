Steel Panther to play Birmingham show

The Los Angeles quartet will bring the Heavy Metal Rules tour and its collection of outrageous anthems to the city's O2 Academy.

Formed in 2000 under the name Metal Shop, Steel Panther are best known for their humorous lyrics and exaggerated onstage persona.

The multi-award winners have released five full-length studio albums, including Heavy Metal Rules released last week.

Steel Panther will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 8.

