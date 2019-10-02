Snoop Dogg to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The West Coast rap legend announced the I Wanna Thank Me tour will come to the UK with special guests including Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Versatile, Obie Trice and D12.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, first rose to fame in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr Dre.

He has since sold more than 23 million albums worldwide, penning hits such as Young, Wild and Free, Drop It Like It's Hot, Gin And Juice, Who Am I, Beautiful and more.

In 1994 he starred in film Murder Was The Case, the soundtrack of which was certified as double platinum.

The 47-year-old has gone on to star in films such as Hot Boyz, Starsky and Hutch, Soul Plane, Scary Movie 5, The Spongebob Movie and more.

Outside of music, Snoop has made investments in the cannabis business. In November 2015 he launched Leafs By Snoop, becoming the first A-list celebrity to brand a line of cannabis products.

He has the distinction for having the most Grammy nominations of any music artist - 17 to date - without having won one.

Snoop Dogg will come to Arena Birmingham on April 16.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, October 7.

