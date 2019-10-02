Advertising
OMD, Adam Ant and ABC announced for Let’s Rock Shrewsbury 2020
Some of the top bands from the 1980s will be heading for the stage in Shrewsbury next July for the annual Let’s Rock concert.
The line-up for the 2020 gig has just been announced and OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark), Adam Ant and ABC will be joined by Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Go West, Midge Ure’s Electronica, Nik Kershaw and Then Jerico.
Taking place on July 11,, the concert draws in music lovers from all over Shropshire and beyond.
This year’s show, which was held in the Quarry, saw Belinda Carlisle, Chesney Hawkes and Human League, play to thousands of fans.
For more information visit letsrockshrewsbury.com
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment