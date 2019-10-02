OMD, Adam Ant and ABC announced for Let’s Rock Shrewsbury 2020

The line-up for the 2020 gig has just been announced and OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark), Adam Ant and ABC will be joined by Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Go West, Midge Ure’s Electronica, Nik Kershaw and Then Jerico.

Taking place on July 11,, the concert draws in music lovers from all over Shropshire and beyond.

This year’s show, which was held in the Quarry, saw Belinda Carlisle, Chesney Hawkes and Human League, play to thousands of fans.

For more information visit letsrockshrewsbury.com