Lulu brings show to Shout about to Birmingham Town Hall - review with pictures

And while the Scottish star may have reached the grand age of 70, she was sprightly, lively and looked incredible throughout.

She wasted no time in getting stuck in, kicking off the Birmingham date of her On Fire tour with an animated rendition of 1965 hit Shout, which of course went down an absolute storm.

Lulu performs at Birmingham Town Hall. Pic: Geoff Griffe

"Hello Birmingham," beamed Lulu, donning skinny black trousers, shades and a glistening blue kimono jacket.

"Shout had an incredible impact and I really struggled to get hits after that until I signed with Mickie Most."

Continuing in chronological order through her career, the star then treated fans to a spirited performance of The Boat That I Row, penned by Neil Diamond, before telling the audience about her film career after being asked to star in a film with Sidney Poitier - which of course ended with her singing the movie's theme song To Sir With Love.

"I then met and fell in love with a Bee Gee," Lulu added solemnly, before playing an emotional video for fans of herself and late ex-husband Maurice Gibb singing together.

Tales of Eurovision success, singing the theme tune for The Man With The Golden Gun and working with Bowie followed, culminating in a cover of The Man Who Sold The World.

Highlights came especially in the second half, however, when Lulu performed the first song she had ever written, alongside her brother Billy Lawrie - I Don't Wanna Fight, a hit for Tina Turner. Performing as a duo with her musical director and keyboardist, the two of them sounded superb; their harmonies merging beautifully, her strong, soulful vocals perfectly complemented by his outstanding skill and incredible range. It was moving - not only for the crowd, but also for Lulu who could be seen wiping away tears after the song.

Lulu's entire backing band was excellent, providing solid, hefty beats and thrilling guitar riffs at every turn.

"It's been such a great night - I live to do this," grinned Lulu - and this was so very clear by her unwavering passion and enthusiasm throughout the show.

She ended the set with covers of Relight My Fire, with which she had a hit with Take That, and Elton John's I'm Still Standing, as videos of her with an array of stars - from Sting, to Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and Kylie Minogue - played in the background.

A wonderfully intimate yet lively show, proving despite so many years in music, Lulu's still On Fire.