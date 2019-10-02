Dreams come true for Telford drum teacher Dave - with video

Dave Odart said it is the highest honour for him to contribute his pieces to next year's Trinity College drum syllabus books.

He was asked to oversee the new books as a consultant and helped write the drum pieces that future students will learn and take their exams from.

The 44-year-old, from St Georges, runs a centre in Telford and teaches at schools across the region for Telford & Wrekin Council.

"Trinity College is an international exam board and around 18 months ago they asked me to go to London for a meeting," he said.

New Trinity Syllabus Launched

"I went with an open mind really, not expecting anything - I felt a little bit out of my depth. Then a few weeks later I was asked to oversee the new drum kit syllabus.

"It is hard to put into words how it feels. Imagine being a young child having to learn and use these books and thinking one day I will be able to play this. Then being on the flip side and having actually created them. I have come full circle.

Dave Odart, from St Georges, helped write the drum syllabus for Trinity College London

"I have dedicated my life to music and I am very passionate about drums and encouraging young people and adults to take up an instrument. Writing music for Trinity College is the biggest honour for a teacher, I feel."

His name will be on the front covers, alongside music legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim.

Dave has over 4,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which helped him get scouted by the college.

Playing music from a young age, Dave had always dreamed of one day making it into a career.

"When I was around 14, I was really getting into the drums and I would say I wanted to be a rock star.

"I went into care work when I left school because I needed a steady job but I still did music on the side.

"When I turned 30 I applied for a teaching job and became a drum teacher.

"It has been building up for 15 years now. This is really worth it, reputation wise. People are coming up from Cornwall and all over for lessons. It seems mad, the response I've had from the books, but it's amazing."