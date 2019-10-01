Music fans treated to sneak peek inside new Telford music venue

Shrewsbury’s Albert’s Shed has proved a popular spot for music lovers, and ahead of its sister venue’s expected opening in about two months time, a number of bands took to the temporary stage in Southwater.

The event was organised in collaboration with the BBC’s World Music Day.

Acts on the roster for the evening included The Paprika Blues Band, Young Braves, Black Bear Kiss, Emma Linney Music, Trademark Blud and Jen North.

Southwater’s venue is set to have a focus on creating a nightspot where fans can enjoy live bands, comedians and quizzes as well as food and drink.

A fire pit and outside balcony are set to be features exclusive to Southwater, as well as a green room fit with showers and toilets for bands and a dedicated loading bay.

Albert’s Shed general manager, David Gregg, said: “We’re a good eight weeks from opening but we did this event and it was a great success.

Bigger and better

“We still can’t give a definitive opening date but we’re hoping for about eight weeks’ time.

Advertising

“We’ve got a big fire pit that’s going in the middle of the customer area which will be a focal point. We’ve also got a temporary stage at the moment but the main thing that’s holding us up is the balcony that we’re going to build on the outside of the building. We want to get that finished before we open.”

He added: “Over our original shed, I think from the band’s point of view we’ll have a green room, shower, toilets, dedicated loading area, all the things that maybe the public wouldn’t see but from a band’s point of view make a huge difference.

“We’ve built it as a purpose built music venue. It’s bigger than the original shed. The sound, lighting, and everything we do in Shrewsbury we’re going do here but bigger and better.”

Albert’s Shed applied to change the former Maggies World Buffet Restaurant into a venue creating 40 jobs.

Applying agents MTC Planning and Design Limited said the venue would see 25 full-time jobs and 15 part-time roles created.

Shrewsbury’s Albert’s Shed, based in Barker Street, opened in 2017 and has since played host to more than 500 musicians and comedians.