Bloodstock Festival 2020: First headline act revealed for Catton Park festival

Former Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend will headline the main stage on the Friday of the three-day event.

Speaking ahead of the Catton Park festival, Devin said: “Ever since I was a kid, being able to headline a festival as fantastic and forward thinking as Bloodstock has been a dream of mine.

"As some of you may know, I’ve been working on several live 'bands' lately, from acoustic, to prog and orchestral, with some really artistic and improvisational aspects.

"However for Bloodstock, my intention is to do something quite different, and consequently kick ass in every possible way.

"I am putting together a very special one-off show for Bloodstock, with a heavy band, playing the very best material for an outdoor festival from my entire catalogue, from SYL up to Empath.

"I have always felt that if I was given one shot to knock it out of the park, I wouldn't hesitate. And my friends, this is the shot.

"I have listened to what people have been asking for from my catalogue, and with a show like this, a production like we are planning, and the players who have agreed to be involved, this will surely be one of the pinnacle moments in my career.

"My intention over the past few years has been to find ways to use different aspects of my work (that fall on opposite ends of the creative spectrum), to ultimately make something really beautiful. Something unified.

"This show is meant to bring it all together after 25 years of doing this. Thanks Bloodstock for choosing to rock with me. I can't wait to see you all there.”

Other acts set to play include Skindred, Vio-Lence, Glory Hammer, Sacred Reich, Jinger, Butcher Babies, The Black Dahlia Murder and Dark Tranquility.

Discounted Early Bird tickets, VIP tickets, child tickets and car parking tickets for 2020’s event are available now at the ticket store. Campervan tickets for 2020 are already sold out.

Bloodstock Festival will take place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9, 2020.

