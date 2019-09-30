Billie Eilish to bring arena tour to Birmingham

The 17-year-old pop sensation first rose to fame in 2016 when she released her debut single Ocean Eyes.

She released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earlier this year, that has gone on to reach number on in the UK, Canada and Australia.

The album featured number one singles such as When the Party's Over, Bury a Friend, Wish You Were Gay and Bad Guy.

Billie Eilish - bad guy

The record-breaking star recently released a music video for single All The Good Girls Go to Hell, accompanied with a call to action on climate change.

Her upcoming tour, partnering with non-profit organization REVERB, will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows.

Billie Eilish comes to Arena Birmingham on July 24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.