The Wildhearts and Backyard Babies to bring co-headline tour to Birmingham

Speaking ahead of the tour, CJ Wildheart said: "I'm surprised we haven't done this already but it's finally happening - a tour with The Backyard Babies.

"Its gonna be full on and we are sharing a bus, what could possibly go wrong? Come out and see us, dance, drink, sing and have your faces torn off."

Backyard Babies' Dregen added: “This will be a bad ass tour. We’ve been talking about touring with The Wildhearts since the early 2000s. Finally it happens.

"If you don’t like loud guitars, great songs, amazing riffs and High energy rock 'n' roll music...Well, just don’t buy a ticket.”

The tour coincides with the release of The Wildhearts' new album, Diagnosis, set to be release on October 4/

The Diagnosis mini album follows the success of Renaissance Men, their first full-length studio album in 10 years, which gave the band’s classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny, their highest chart entry since 1994’s P.H.U.Q, when it debuted at number 11.

The Wildhearts and Backyard Babies will be supported by CKY for the tour.

Drummer Jess Margera said: “CKY is beyond stoked to return to the UK with the legendary Backyard Babies and The Wildhearts.

"The rock and roll runs deep on this batch of shows. Don’t miss it.”

The Wildhearts and Backyard Babies come to Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 4.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.