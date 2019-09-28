Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery coming to Birmingham

From the Royal Hospital Chelsea, to the BGT Final, Colin Thackery made quite an impression from start to finish.

Performing on Britain’s Got Talent in his iconic scarlet jacket, with a row of medals across his chest, the 89-year-old pensioner mesmerised the audience as he lifted his voice in memory of his beloved wife Joan.

When he left the stage, he was told that even the technicians were crying.

Since the show, Colin has become the oldest person to ever sign a record deal. His debut album Love Changes Everything is out December 6 on Decca Records, in partnership with Syco.

The show will see Colin perform his favourite songs from the album as well as his much-loved tracks from Britain’s Got Talent.

Colin will also be joined by acclaimed musical director, supervisor and conductor Jae Alexander.

Speaking about the show, Colin says: “I am so excited to continue this journey and meet lots of new people”.

Colin Thackery comes to Birmingham Town Hall on March 25.

