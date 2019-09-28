Bowling For Soup and Simple Plan to play Birmingham

The pop punk heavyweights will be joined by support act Not UR Girlfrienz for the tour - including a date at the city's O2 Academy.

The Together Again, You're Welcome tour is the first time Bowling For Soup and Simple Plan will have toured together in the UK since 2003.

Bowling For Soup's main man Jaret Reddick cannot wait to get back to the UK with their old friends in Simple Plan: “In 2003, we toured with Simple Plan for the better part of a year. We brought them to the US and then to the UK for our first really big headline tour.

"Both of us went on to do so much, running into one another on Warped tour and various festivals around the world.

"When the opportunity came to bring our original 'little bros' back to the UK, we jumped at the chance! I am so stoked for these shows.

"Between the two of us, that’s a lot of hits. Plus, watching Not UR Girlfrenz do their thing is never not fun. Can. Not. Wait.”

Simple Plan are also extremely excited about the announcement of Together Again, You're Welcome: “We are absolutely thrilled to once again tour the UK with our great friends and pop-punk heavyweights, Bowling For Soup.

"It’s crazy to think that the last time we played here together was 16 years ago.

Simple Plan

"The fact that both of our bands are still here and playing bigger venues than ever before is absolutely incredible and we couldn’t be more grateful to all the fans in the UK who have supported us for all these years and made this tour possible.

"We can’t wait to play for you. See you at the shows”.

Formed in 1994, Texas quartet Bowling For Soup are best known for hits such as Girl All The Bad Guys Want, 1985, High School Never Ends, Punk Rock 101, The B**** Song, Almost and more.

The band is also known for performing the introduction to Disney TV show Phineas and Ferb.

Canadian quintet Simple Plan formed in 1999 and released songs including Welcome to My Life, Summer Paradise, I'm Just A Kid, Addicted, Your Love Is a Lie, Save You and more.

The band performed at the Vans Warped Tour every year from 1999 to 2005, and in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Bowling For Soup and Simple Plan will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.