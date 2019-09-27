Big band night in Oswestry

The eight piece group of local musicians, including a large saxophone section, keyboards, guitars and drums, plan to bring live dance music back to the local town and village halls every Saturday night until Christmas this year.

Presenting most genres of dance hall music from the 50's to the present, each night will also feature a very special guest, virtuoso musician or singer and a regular vinyl DJ to play those rare and popular dance tracks in between the band's show..

The aim of the village and Town hall tour is to raise money for the halls whilst creating a memorable night out, in doing so.

Singer and guitarist, Eddie Gartry said the response to the idea had been very encouraging.

"The tour comes to Oswestry Memorial Hall this Saturday night ) and ends on December 21st at Berriew Community Centre. People are encouraged to book their tickets early as Barmouth Theatre and Welshpool Town Hall and Montgomery Town Hall are almost sold out already.

"Although a large number of village halls have been booked the band would still like to hear from any village hall organisers who would like to bring their local community together for a dance. Please call 07966148448 to arrange a meeting.

Tickets for the dances can be reserved by e mailing w.gartry@hotmail.com or texting the above number.