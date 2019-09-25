Menu

Advertising

Pale Waves bring headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published: | Last Updated:

Last night Pale Waves brought their headline UK tour to Birmingham's O2 Academy.

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The show saw the Manchester quartet treat the audience to a series of their top tracks, including Eighteen, Noises, There's a Honey, One More Time, Heavenly, and new single Tomorrow.

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The tour follows the release of the group's debut album My Mind Makes Noises released last year.

Pale Waves. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The release reached number eight on the official UK Albums Chart.

Music Entertainment In photos Latest photos News
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News