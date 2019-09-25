Advertising
Pale Waves bring headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures
Last night Pale Waves brought their headline UK tour to Birmingham's O2 Academy.
The show saw the Manchester quartet treat the audience to a series of their top tracks, including Eighteen, Noises, There's a Honey, One More Time, Heavenly, and new single Tomorrow.
The tour follows the release of the group's debut album My Mind Makes Noises released last year.
The release reached number eight on the official UK Albums Chart.
