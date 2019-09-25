Museum to host night of music as season ends

The band are Lee Jones, Tony Bianco and Peter Cabara.

Jones, a Birmingham Conservatoire graduate and four solo albums veteran, specialises in alternate guitar tunings and muscle memory. Bianco, originally from New York, has played and recorded with, amongst others, Elton Dean, Paul Dunmall, Evan Parker and, in their Machine Mass electro-jazz project, Michael Deville and Dave Liebman. Cabara, who plays fretless bass, regularly performs internationally alongside Jan Brabec, Jose Neto and Aleksander Khristianov.

Together, they’ll be playing well-known compositions in a way that the audience may not have previously heard. Also included is a light supper of Lebanese roasted spiced cauliflower, hummus, pitta and dukkha.

“I’m so excited about this incredibly special line-up to close our 2019 music season,” said ALMoS administrator, Anne-Marie Pope. “Lee performed at one of our first sessions and was mesmerizing then. As always, there’ll be a hugely friendly crowd, great food and amazing musicians. I hope we can welcome some new attenders too.”

The Tree-Yo will play at 8.15pm and doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £12.50 in advance, £15 on the door, with reductions for under 16s and free for under 10s (where they do not require a seat).

Advance tickets may be bought from the Andrew Logan website andrew-logan.myshopify.com/collections/tickets-for-events, or in person at either the museum, The Lion Hotel, Berriew or at R. H. Bunners on Arthur Street in Montgomery.