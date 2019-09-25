'An all-round incredible show' from Keane in Birmingham - review with pictures

And last night the East Sussex quartet kicked off their UK tour at Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker

With their longest set to date, they played favourites from the start of their career such as Somewhere Only We Know, right up to picks from the brand new album Cause and Effect, like Love Too Much.

An enthusiastic crowd created an explosive atmosphere as Keane captivated the audience, filling the concert room from balcony to stalls with singing and dancing fans.

Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Frontman Tom Chaplin showed time has not aged his showmanship, putting on a solid vocal performance that seemed to get better and better as Keane celebrate their 24th year as one of the biggest names in British rock.

The vocalist was confident as ever when engaging with his audience, even stopping to take requests from the new album.

Keane. Pictures by: Connor Walker

Advertising

A huge screen served as the backdrop for the evening displaying lyrics, an array of images and breath-taking colour gradients to prove that not only are Keane able to deliver a perfect musical performance, but an all-round incredible show.

Review by Connor Walker