Download Festival 2020: System Of A Down, Kiss and Iron Maiden to headline Donnington Park festival

Other acts set to perform the Donnington Park event include Deftones, Korn, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Daughtry and Of Mice and Men.

Iron Maiden will return to Donington next year to headline Download Festival on Saturday night, in what will be one of only two homecoming UK festival shows in 2020.

The London band have had countless number records, including their most recent studio double album, 2015's The Book Of Souls, in over 40 countries, as well as being hailed as one of the greatest live acts of all time.

Speaking ahead of the event, vocalist Bruce Dickinson says: "Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

"This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic."

Iron Maiden at Arena Birmingham

Kiss will perform the three-day event in a UK Exclusive on Friday, June 12.

They embarked on their final ever tour earlier this year, titled End Of The Road. The iconic four-piece is one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including 25 million RIAA-certified albums.

Advertising

Vocalist Gene Simmons commented: “I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them.

"Kiss is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say thank you for always showing up for us.”

Guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley added: “Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle.

"We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our veins.”

Advertising

Also headlining Download Festival 2020 will be System Of A Down in a UK Exclusive on Sunday, June 14.

System Of A Down

The Grammy Award-winning band has released five studio albums, and sold more than 40 million records worldwide. The band went on hiatus in 2006 and reunited in 2010.

Bassist Shavo Odadjian said: “From our appearances to many of my favourite bands’, Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We’re proud and excited to continue its legacy.”

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “Downloaders, your 2020 headliners are here.

"Rock ‘n’ roll legends Kiss and System of A Down will both be headlining as UK Festival exclusives and after four years away from Donington, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle, I’m counting down the days already.”

Last year's event saw performances from the likes of Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool, Smashing Pumps and more.

Download Festival will return to Donnington Park from June 12 to 14.

Tickets will be on sale this Wednesday at 2pm.

For more information and to but tickets, click here.