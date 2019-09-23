Acts line up to appear at Wellington Festival

The Wellington Festival, which takes place from October 12 to 26, will showcase talent from across the UK, including mesmerizing musical performances and insightful talks on some of the UK’s greatest inventions.

Hosted by Wellington Town Council, the festival has expanded since its creation in 1996 with last year’s event hosting more than 1,000 people throughout the week.

Mayor of Wellington Cllr Anthony Lowe said he is excited at the line-up for the festival.

He said: “The Wellington Festival truly has something for everyone, from local residents to people who travel from all over the UK to take part in the festivities

“It’s perfect for those who want to learn a little more about interesting moments in history or even get the opportunity to see something new.

“We are thrilled to showcase these events in our wonderful town for another festival and look forward to another successful year of celebration.”

Events are spread across several venues and include performances from the Shawbury Wives Choir and comedy trio Three Men in a Bow Tie.

The festival will also include an illustrated lecture by Dr Mark Baldwin on the Enigma machine and its part in the Second World War.

The Wellington Festival takes place in a variety of locations throughout the area, from Wellington library to the White House hotel.

The events are not ticketed and are operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to starting.

For more information please visit www.wellingtonartsfest.co.uk or call Caroline Mulvihill on 01952 567696.