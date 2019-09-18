Stereophonics to play Birmingham show

The Maybe Tomorrow hit makers will release their 11th studio album, Kind, later this year.

Formed in 1992, the quartet is best known for songs such as Dakota, Handbags and Gladrags, Have A Nice Day, I Wanna Get Lost With You, Mr Writer and more.

Stereophonics have been named one of the most successful Welsh rock acts, playing across the world and at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, GLastonbury, Isle of Wight and V Festival.

The band will play Arena Birmingham on February 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 27.

For more information, click here.