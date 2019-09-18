McFly to bring comeback tour to Birmingham

The shows follow the announcement of the band's first new album in nine years, The Lost Songs, and marks a return for the band since their indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Formed in 2003, London pop rock band McFly first rose to fame when they toured alongside Busted in 2004.

The following year, the quartet won the Brit Award for Best British Pop Act.

The group's debut album, Room on the 3rd Floor, debuted at number one in the UK Album Chart and led to them becoming the youngest band ever to have an album debut at number one, a title taken from The Beatles.

McFly released a number of hit songs, including Obviously, Five Colours in Her Hair, The Heart Never Lies, Star Girl, Transylvania and more.

The band will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 9.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

