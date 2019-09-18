Menu

Britain's Got Talent at The Voice star Marc Drew to perform in Welshpool

By Dominic Robertson | Welshpool | Music | Published:

Singer and entertainer Marc Drew will be performing this weekend.

Marc Drew. Picture from: https://visitwelshpool.co.uk/events/marc-drew-show/

Drew, who has appeared on both The Voice and Britain's Got Talent, will appear on Saturday at the Church House, Church Bank, Welshpool, at 7.30pm.

Doors for the event open at 7pm.

Playing hits from the 60s through to the present, plus his tribute to Tina Turner, Drew said that he was looking forward to performing at the Church House.

Tickets cost £10 including supper & pudding, and can be purchased in advance from Welshpool Jewellers or on door.

The evening is a bring your own drinks event.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

