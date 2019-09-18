40s variety show at Welshpool Town Hall

A Salute to the 1940s is a traditional variety show packed with tributes to the stars of the 40s, including Vera Lynn, George Formby, Gracie Fields, Andrews Sisters and Al Jolson/G.I Frank Sinatra.

The show takes place at Welshpool Town Hall at 2pm on Friday, September 27, with doors open 1.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 for seniors and concessions, and £8 for adults.

They are available in advance from Welshpool Jewellers.