40s variety show at Welshpool Town Hall
A 1940s tribute evening will be taking place later this month.
A Salute to the 1940s is a traditional variety show packed with tributes to the stars of the 40s, including Vera Lynn, George Formby, Gracie Fields, Andrews Sisters and Al Jolson/G.I Frank Sinatra.
The show takes place at Welshpool Town Hall at 2pm on Friday, September 27, with doors open 1.30pm.
Tickets are £6.50 for seniors and concessions, and £8 for adults.
They are available in advance from Welshpool Jewellers.
