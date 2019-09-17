Pixies bring mammoth live show to Birmingham's O2 Academy - with pictures

The shows coincide with the quartet's seventh studio album, Beneath the Eyrie, released earlier this month.

And the Boston rockers treated fans at the O2 Academy to a varied setlist, featuring hits such as Here Comes Your Man, Debaser, Monkey Gone to Heaven, Gouge Away, and Fight Club smash Where Is My Mind?.

The Big Moon at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Pixies at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The mammoth 40-song set showcased all points in their career. The sets for each show differ every night, decided only moments before they begin.

Formed in 1986 by Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Kim Deal, alternative rockers Pixies are best known for songs such as Where Is My Mind?, Here Comes Your Man, Debaser, Monkey Gone To Heaven and more.

The band disbanded in 1993 before re-uniting in 2004. Kim Deal left in 2013 to be replaced by Kim Shattuck, and eventually Paz Lenchantin who still remains with the band.

The group inspired the likes of Nirvana, Radiohead, Bush, Blur and Weezer.

Pixies were supported by London four-piece The Big Moon.