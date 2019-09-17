Machine Head to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The three-hour show will be split into two parts, with the first seeing the quartet, featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside two soon-to-be-announced musicians, perform some of their greatest hits.

The second part of the show will see Robb and Jason joined by original members Chris Kontos and Logan Mader to perform debut album Burn My Eyes in full.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Robb said: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in an hour and London selling out in eight hours.

"We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into December 2020.

"So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can't always get to, and ending at Alexandra Palace will be monumental.

Jared is equally looking forward to the run, saying: “Lemme just say, you head cases are in for a massively heavy treat.

"These Burn My Eyes songs are sounding crushing, and the vibe is great.

"OG head cases are gonna feel it like the first time, and all you other cats are gonna see where it all began.”

Formed in 1991, the California group are best known for songs such as Davidian, Darkness Within, Halo, Aesthetics of Hate, Imperium and more.

Machine Head has released nine studio albums, two live albums, one video album, 13 singles and 15 music videos.

They will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 6.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.