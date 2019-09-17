Jazz singer to perform at Shrewsbury School

The multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and saxophonist cites Donald Fagen and Michael Brecker as major influences, but her vocal and instrumental roots are from way back.

Becki’s first tour as a working musician was to the Mardi Gras in New Orleans (with her school band ‘Adjazz’ from the Thomas Adams School, Wem) where she unsurprisingly fell in love with jazz music and its history. Her new show and forthcoming album, “It’s A Man’s World”, is a celebration of great songs, written, popularised and inspired by good men, performed by a strong, secure woman.

Joining Becki are musicians John-Paul Gard on organ, Ben Waghorn on saxes on woodwind and Andy Tween on drums.

Those interested in the concert are encouraged to book tickets soon by either visiting ticketsource.co.uk/shrewsburyschool or calling 01743 280812.

Tickets are available at just £10, and those interested in the programme of concerts offered at Shrewsbury School, open to all and many free to attend can email events@shrewsbury.org.uk to request a Music and Arts Brochure.

The concert is on Saturday (21), 7.30pm, in the Maidment Auditorium.