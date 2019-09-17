Elvis Costello and The Imposters to play Birmingham show

The tour follows the release of the group's Purse E.P, featuring songs co-written with Burt Bacharach and Paul McCartney.

Declan Patrick MacManus OBE, better known by his stage name Elvis Costello, began his career in the 1970s and rose to fame with his critically acclaimed debut album My Aim Is True.

He has won multiple awards in his career, including a Grammy Award and has twice been nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist.

In 2003, Costello and the Attractions were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 65-year-old artist released Look Now, his first studio album in five years, last year with The Imposters.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on March 18.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.