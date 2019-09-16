Menu

Advertising

Status Quo to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Status Quo will bring their Backbone UK tour to Birmingham next year.

Status Quo

The show will see the London rockers perform hits from across their five decade-long career, as well as tracks from new album Backbone.

Formed in 1962, the quintet have had more than 60 chart hits in the UK, more than any other rock band. In 1991, Status Quo received a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The group starred in their first feature film, Bula Quo!, in 2013.

They have released a legion of hits, including Pictures of Matchstick Men, Whatever You Want, In the Army Now, Rockin' All Over the World, Down Down and more.

Status Quo come to Birmingham Symphony Hall on December 1, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News