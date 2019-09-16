Status Quo to play Birmingham show

The show will see the London rockers perform hits from across their five decade-long career, as well as tracks from new album Backbone.

Formed in 1962, the quintet have had more than 60 chart hits in the UK, more than any other rock band. In 1991, Status Quo received a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The group starred in their first feature film, Bula Quo!, in 2013.

They have released a legion of hits, including Pictures of Matchstick Men, Whatever You Want, In the Army Now, Rockin' All Over the World, Down Down and more.

Status Quo come to Birmingham Symphony Hall on December 1, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

