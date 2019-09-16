Simply Red to bring All The Hits tour to Birmingham

The announcement coincides with the news of the Manchester group's 12th studio album, Blue Eyed Soul, set to be released on November 8.

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and band leader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003.

Since the release of their debut studio album Picture Book, they have had ten songs reach top 10 in the UK Singles Chart, including Holding Back the Years and If You Don't Know Me by Now.

At the 1992 and 1993 Brit Awards, they received the award for Best British Group. They have also received three Grammy Award nominations.

Simply Red will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on October 16, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

