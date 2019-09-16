Kidz Bop bringing first UK tour to Birmingham

The tour, which features 'today’s biggest hits sung by kids for kids', coincides with the release of the band's fifth album, Kidz Bop 2020.

The series was developed by Razor & Tie co-founders Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam in 2001, and has since sold more than 16 million albums worldwide.

The Kidz Bop Kids have appeared and performed on popular kids’ TV and radio shows as well as staple ITV chat shows, Good Morning Britain and Loose Women.

Kidz Bop comes to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on April 11.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.