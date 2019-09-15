Ariana Grande at Arena Birmingham - review

The princess of pop played to a packed out arena on Saturday night, as thousands of adoring fans flocked to the first night of her sold out Sweetener tour in Birmingham.

The 26-year-old singer and actress donned her signature platform thigh-length boots as she performed her greatest hits, including God is a Woman and Into You, with pitch perfect notes.

Ariana thanked her fans for coming out and said the audience had been one of the loudest on the tour so far.

Ariana Grande at Arena Birmingham

However, it should be us thanking her for an incredible performance in which she focused on friendship and female empowerment through the brilliant choreography and back-up dancers.

Ariana kicked off the night with God is a Woman. The stage was filled with a long table which seemingly replicated a twist on Leonardo da Vinci’s painting, The Last Supper, with dancers as the disciples eagerly following Ariana’s every move.

The first act started the show off perfectly, as Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored proved to be an ever-popular anthem, along with the rest of the hits from her 2019 album, Thank U, Next.

The stage set was simple, with only two rounded 3D screens, giving the whole show a futuristic feel as the incredible graphics were really tailored to each song.

And boy, did she sing. Ariana is known for hitting those impossible high notes, and a live performance did not stop her from wowing the audience time and time again as she powered through high notes after high notes.

Another highlight was the song 7 Rings, which saw Ariana and her dancers wear matching pink jackets, dance around a graffitied pink car and throw fake money into the audience.

Ariana Grande at Arena Birmingham

The song has always been a massive hit, which proved as the audience sang along to every word in the almost rap-like tune.

Fans were entertained by old home videos of Ariana performing for the camera when she was younger, showing she has always been a performer at heart.

The finale, in which the popular break-up song Thank U, Next’ was performed, was preceded by a video interlude showing news headlines and tweets surrounding her personal life, specifically when she broke off her engagement with actor Pete Davidson last year.

Despite the personal drama, Ariana has always been beloved by her fans and this proved as they lingered on every note throughout her brilliant performance.