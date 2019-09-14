Martin and Shirlie Kemp to bring Big Band Broadway show to Birmingham

The English pop couple will be joined by guest singers Rachel Tucker and Matt Ford, as well as conductor Larry Blank and the London Concert Orchestra as they sing famous songs from the Broadway stage.

Actor, director, musician and TV presenter Martin Kemp is best known as bassist of Spandau Ballet as well as for his role as Steve Owen in Eastenders.

During his time with Spandau Ballet, 57-year-old Martin was behind hits such as True, Through the Barricades, Gold, Only When You Leave, To Cut a Long Story Short and more.

In 1988, Martin married Shirlie Holliman, a former backing singer in pop group Wham!.

Shirlie was also part of the duo Pepsi and Shirlie, producing hits such as Heartache and Goodbye Stranger.

Big Band Broadway with Martin and Shirlie Kemp will come to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on February 16.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.