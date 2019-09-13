UB40 to play Birmingham Christmas show

The announcement follows the release of the group's 19th studio album, For the Many.

Formed in 1978, he band has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, including Food for Thought, Red Red Wine and Can't Help Falling in Love.

They have been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times, and in 1984 were nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group.

The group - made up of Jimmy Brown, Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, Brian Travers and Duncan Campbell - have sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

In 2008, frontman Ali Campbell left the band followed by keyboardist Mickey Virture. In 2013, percussionist Astro left the band and formed a new version of UB40 with Ali and Mickey.

UB40 will play Arena Birmingham on December 21.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on September 18.

