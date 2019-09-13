Menu

Trash Boat bring energetic live show to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night pop punk band Trash Boat performed to a packed crowd at Birmingham's O2 Institute 2.

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The St Albans quintet treated fans to a varied setlist, featuring songs such as Inside Out, Tring Quarry, How Selfish I Seem, Brave Face, Shade, Strangers and more.

The tour follows the release of 2018 album Crowd Shyness that debuted at number two on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart.

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Trash Boat. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Formed in 2014, the group released their debut EP, Look Alive, the same year.

They have since signed to Hopeless Records and performed with the likes of New Found Glory and Beartooth, as well as playing slots on Slam Dunk Festival and Reading and Leeds Festival

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

