Menu

Advertising

The Who announced UK arena tour including Birmingham date

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

The Who will bring their UK arena tour with full orchestra to Birmingham next year.

The Who

The iconic rock band - featuring original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - are also set to release their first album in 13 years, WHO, this November.

Since their formation in 1964, The Who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide including nine US and 10 UK top 10 albums, and 14 UK top 10 singles in a career spanning six decades.

The Who have released a number of hit singles, including Baba O'Riley, Pinball Wizard, My Generation, Behind Blue Eyes, I Can't Explain, Love Reign O'er Me and many more.

They are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, receiving a number of accolades including a a Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Phonographic Industry in 1988, and from the Grammy Foundation in 2001.

The band were induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Who will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on April 1.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on September 20.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News