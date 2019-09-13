The Who announced UK arena tour including Birmingham date

The iconic rock band - featuring original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - are also set to release their first album in 13 years, WHO, this November.

Since their formation in 1964, The Who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide including nine US and 10 UK top 10 albums, and 14 UK top 10 singles in a career spanning six decades.

The Who have released a number of hit singles, including Baba O'Riley, Pinball Wizard, My Generation, Behind Blue Eyes, I Can't Explain, Love Reign O'er Me and many more.

They are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, receiving a number of accolades including a a Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Phonographic Industry in 1988, and from the Grammy Foundation in 2001.

The band were induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Who will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on April 1.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on September 20.

