The 1975 to play Birmingham show

The tour coincides with the release of the quartet's fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form, set to be released on February 21.

The album follows 2018 release A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships that became the group's third number one album in the UK.

Formed in 2002 and fronted by Matthew Healy, the son of actors Tim Healy Denise Welch, the group has released hits such as Somebody Else, Robbers, Love It If We Made It, UGH!, TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME, Chocolate, Girls and more.

The Cheshire four-piece has received a number of accolades, including a BBC Music Award, three Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello Award as well as Grammy and Mercury Prize nominations.

The 1975 will play Arena Birmingham on February 25.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on September 20.

