Mental health first aiders in place for Ariana Grande Birmingham shows

The Sweetener World Tour comes into town on Saturday and Sunday and will have a number of trained members of staff in attendance at points throughout the arena.

Identifiable by black t-shirts, bearing the green ribbon for mental health awareness, the mental health first aiders will be on hand to provide any support to those visiting the show if needed, whether they would like some time out or simply just someone to talk to.

Ellie Coombes, senior event manager at Arena Birmingham, said: “We are thrilled to partner with CBRE to provide this service for both our audience and employees and can’t thank them enough for their help.

“We’re sure those attending Ariana’s show on Saturday and Sunday night will have a fantastic evening, but our team will be based at various locations across the arena if needed.

"It is very much a ‘here to help’ message and we will be encouraging visitors to ‘ask me about mental health’.

“Mental wellbeing is hugely important to us at the NEC Group. We are already looking after our employees through a range of methods – and it’s just as important to look after those visiting our venues.”

NEC Group Chaplaincy will also be on hand at the shows to help provide support for visitors to the arena.

A clear bag policy will be in force at the show. Ticket holders are advised to visit Arena Birmingham social media pages for more information.

