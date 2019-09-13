Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum enlists Peaky Blinders composer for second album

Peaky Blinders composer Anna Calvi is to feature on Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum’s second album of jazz-inspired music, titled I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This.

Despite being primarily known for his on-screen exploits, Goldblum is an accomplished musician who last year released a debut album.

The Jurassic Park actor, 66, first announced the arrival of his sophomore effort during his performance at Glastonbury Festival this year.

Anna Calvi at the Isle of Wight Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

The actor-cum-musician tours with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, playing piano and vocals.

As well as Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominee Anna Calvi, the record also features collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Fiona Apple, Inara George and Gina Saputo.

Two more chart-topping guests will be announced in due course.

Calvi, from London, composed the score for the fifth series of the BBC’s Peaky Blinders, which follows Cillian Murphy’s gangster turned MP Tommy Shelby.

Shot at Frank Sinatra’s former home in Palm Springs, California, the album’s cover shows Goldblum playing a white baby-grand on a floating stage in the middle of the late crooner’s famous piano-shaped swimming pool.

Goldblum said: “I’m crying with ecstasy over this new album. Creatively, I’m happy as a clam.

Actor Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performing at the West Holts Stage during the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

“This collection of cohorts (cream of the crop), with whom I get to cavort, is outta this cosmos.

“Ouch, my crackling cranium! I’m crowing!!!”

Vice president of Decca Records Tom Lewis said: “Jeff Goldblum is the Pied Piper of jazz.

“He has lured an incredible array of indie, soul and pop kids away from their existing musical homes and led them towards his magical world of jazz.

“The album is full of sass, cool, swing and vim. We’re so lucky to have Jeff Goldblum in our musical lives.”

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This will be released on November 1 on Decca Records.