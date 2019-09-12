Advertising
What a way to make a living! 9 to 5 The Musical delights Birmingham crowds - review with pictures
What a way to make a living! 9 to 5 The Musical was a rip-roaring delight at The Alexandra in Birmingham last night.
Big hair, big shoulder pads, and big egos (just the men of course) made 9 to 5 one of the most feel-good musicals you could ever have the pleasure of watching.
A glorious yellow carpet welcomed visitors to the city centre theatre - which was completely sold out for Wednesday night.
Direct from the West End, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical is touring the UK after an immensely successful opening in London.
Superstar Dolly herself even had a special video message for fans before the show began, telling them to enjoy a ‘good ol' singalong’ and ‘have the time of their lives’.
The show tells the story of three workmates in a 1970s office pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.
The determined trio concoct a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, but will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?
The three workmates are played by TV personality Louise Redknapp, Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies and musical theatre star Georgina Castle - the ultimate girl power trio.
All three boast incredible singing voices, and delighted the audience with their quippy one-liners.
Louise Redknapp played strong, confident leader Violet Newstead, determined to be CEO; Amber Davies is the newly divorced and new to the work world Judy Bernly; while Georgina Castle was the sassy, sexy, but no-nonsense company secretary Doralee Rhodes.
Together, they made a dynamic team, determined to change the female working world for the better.
Featuring tongue-in-cheek humour, a comedic pop at the current US president, and a few very adult jokes - drawing out the loudest of laughs from one tickled member of the audience - 9 to 5 is one musical you could just watch over again.
The performance was bouncy, colourful and just the best fun.
Tumble outta’ bed and stumble to see Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical at The Alexandra until Saturday, September 14.
