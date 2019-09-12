Festival Of The Dead set to return to Birmingham later this year

Festival Of The Dead, which is touring for its fourth year, will stop by the O2 Academy in the city on November 1.

And a whole new cast of otherworldly characters and creations, part of "The Dark Carnival", will take to the stage along with the UK's largest skeleton prop.

The huge mechanical skull. known as "El Diablo", will feature along with the country's only giant spider on stilts.

Live music from DJs will blast out songs as face painters get to work during the event.

Nathan Reed, organiser of the event, said: “We’ve been working flat out since last year to create an even bigger and better show.

"There really is nothing else out there like Festival Of The Dead.

"The quality of the production is next level and our hugely talented performers have raised the bar once again.

"Every year we push the boundaries of a live show and we can’t wait to see the crowd reactions when they meet the new creatures we’ve built to join them at ‘The Dark Carnival’.

"Our guests are also part of the show and seem to up their game each year too, with some incredible make up and costumes. This tour is going to be the best one so far and we look forward to giving our guests an unforgettable experience."

The tour, which starts on September 28, will also visit Coventry, London and Manchester along with others.

Tickets start at £19 not including the booking fee.

For tickets, visit www.festivalofthedead.co.uk