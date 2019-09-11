Paul Young to support Cher at upcoming Birmingham show

Paul shot to fame with his formidably accomplished solo debut album, No Parlez, released in 1983.

The release included the number one single Wherever I Lay My Hat which maintained the top chart spot for most of that summer followed by Come Back And Stay which maintained Paul’s presence at the top of the charts.

Speaking about the special guest slot, the 63-year-old Luton star said: “I am truly honoured and excited to be performing as special guest for the legendary Cher on her UK tour”

Cher kicks off the tour at the O2 in London on October 20 before heading to Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds.

“I’m very excited to bring this show to the UK,” said the 72-year-old singer.

“It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and it is where we created and had our first success with Believe.

“It’s really my second home.”

Cher will treat audiences to an array of hits from her back catalogue as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album – her tribute to the music of Abba.

The tour comes to Arena Birmingham on October 26.

