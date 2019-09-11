Menu

Advertising

Bon Iver to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Bon Iver will bring their new headline tour to Birmingham next year.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Photo by Graham Tolbert and Crystal Quinn

This will be their first UK tour since 2018 which included an eight-night sold out residency at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

The announcement also follows the release of the seven-piece's fourth studio album, titled I, I.

Formed in 2006 by vocalist Justin Vernon, the Grammy Award-winning band has released songs such as Holocene, Skinny Love, U, Heavenly Father, Hey Ma, Re: Stacks and more.

They released their debut album For Emma, Forever Ago in 2007.

Bon Iver will play Arena Birmingham on April 27.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News