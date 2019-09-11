Bon Iver to play Birmingham show

This will be their first UK tour since 2018 which included an eight-night sold out residency at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

The announcement also follows the release of the seven-piece's fourth studio album, titled I, I.

Formed in 2006 by vocalist Justin Vernon, the Grammy Award-winning band has released songs such as Holocene, Skinny Love, U, Heavenly Father, Hey Ma, Re: Stacks and more.

They released their debut album For Emma, Forever Ago in 2007.

Bon Iver will play Arena Birmingham on April 27.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.