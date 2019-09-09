Craig David to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The Re-Rewind hitmaker will come to the city centre venue as part of the Hold That Thought anniversary tour, celebrating 20 years since the release of the musician's debut album Born To Do It.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter, rapper, DJ and record producer first rose to fame in 1999 when he featured on hit Artful Dodger track Re-Rewind.

After released his debut album, the Southampton artist has released a further five studio albums and worked with artists such as Tinchy Stryder, Big Narstie, Kano, Jay Sean and more.

Craig has received two Grammy Award nominations as well as 14 Brit Award nominations, and released singles such as 7 Days, Walking Away, Fill Me In, What's Your Flava and more.

Craig David will play Arena Birmingham on April 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.