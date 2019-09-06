Advertising
Musical duo to play Shropshire Wildlife Trust headquarters
Shropshire Wildlife Trust will welcome musical duo Andante to their headquarters in Shrewsbury to perform at a charity concert to raise funds for wild spaces across the county.
Andante present shows that are lively, visual and fun with 16 instruments played between them.
The concert takes place at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, The Cut, Abbey Foregate.
Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start and the concert will finish about 5pm and refreshments will be available.
Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased from Shropshire Wildlife Trust or online at shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events
Advertising
Login or Register to comment