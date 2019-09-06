Musical duo to play Shropshire Wildlife Trust headquarters

Andante present shows that are lively, visual and fun with 16 instruments played between them.

The concert takes place at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, The Cut, Abbey Foregate.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start and the concert will finish about 5pm and refreshments will be available.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased from Shropshire Wildlife Trust or online at shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events