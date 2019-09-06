Birmingham rockers Editors to play hometown show

The show follows the release of the quintet's new best of album, Black Gold.

Formed in 2002 in Moseley, have so far released two platinum studio albums, and six in total, with several million combined sales.

Alongside critical acclaim and charts success, Editors have consistently enjoyed sold-out tours and numerous headlining festival slots.

They have released a number of hit songs, including No Sound But The Wind, Papillon, Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors, Munich, No Harm, The Racing Rats and many more.

Editors will play Arena Birmingham on February 27.

Tickets go on sale on September 13 at 9am.

